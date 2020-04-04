|
Moises Santiago Jr., 78, of White Haven passed away Thursday morning at his home.
Born in Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Moises Sr. and Dimas (Andujar) Santiago.
Surviving are his wife, Anna (Camacho) Santiago, at home; sons, Joey, Moises, Edwin and Juan-Carlos; daughters, Rebecca and Nellie; a grandson, Sebastian; and a granddaughter, Olivia.
Burial and services will be held at the convenience of the family.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 4, 2020