Home

POWERED BY

Services
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-0540

Moises Santiago Jr.

Add a Memory
Moises Santiago Jr. Obituary
Moises Santiago Jr., 78, of White Haven passed away Thursday morning at his home.

Born in Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Moises Sr. and Dimas (Andujar) Santiago.

Surviving are his wife, Anna (Camacho) Santiago, at home; sons, Joey, Moises, Edwin and Juan-Carlos; daughters, Rebecca and Nellie; a grandson, Sebastian; and a granddaughter, Olivia.

Burial and services will be held at the convenience of the family.

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moises's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -