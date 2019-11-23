|
After courageously battling multiple myeloma for five years, Monica A. Smicker of Pittsford, N.Y., passed away Tuesday at the age of 71 with her family at her side.
Monica was born July 19, 1948, in Hazleton to Steve and Mary (Kowalick) Simchock.
As a graduate of Allentown Hospital School of Nursing, Monica worked as a caring and compassionate registered nurse for 45 years, in both hospital and allergy clinic settings. In December 2014 she retired from Allergy, Asthma, Immunology of Rochester.
She was happiest when attending to her flower and vegetable gardens, reading, cooking, and spending time with her family.
Monica was a member of St. John of Rochester Church. Her smile would always light up a room and her kindness will remain an example to us all.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 48 years, Ronald Smicker Sr.; three sons, Ronald Jr. of Portland, Ore.; Matthew, Belmont, Mass., and David, Warminster.; sister, Mary T. (Simchock) Gould, Whitehall; brother, Stephen P. Simchock, of Etters; grandchildren Phoebe, Gabriel, Eve, Arlan, Mia and Henry.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to (donate.lls.org) or St. John of Rochester Church www.stjohnfairport.org/stewardship.
Loving thoughts of sympathy may be communicated to the Smicker and Simchock families at https://rochestercremation.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 23, 2019