Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8341

Monica M. Mindick

Add a Memory
Monica M. Mindick Obituary
Monica M. Mindick, 80, of Hazleton, passed away Monday at her home.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Obert Quick.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her mother, were her son, Richard Mindick, and grandson, Brandon Lee Tripp.

Surviving are daughters, Denise Fallon and Kimberly Tripp; grandsons, David Tripp Jr. and Cameron Tripp; sister, Maureen Generose; brother, Patrick Quick and his wife, Gayle; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family.

Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now