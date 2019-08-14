|
|
Monica M. Mindick, 80, of Hazleton, passed away Monday at her home.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Obert Quick.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her mother, were her son, Richard Mindick, and grandson, Brandon Lee Tripp.
Surviving are daughters, Denise Fallon and Kimberly Tripp; grandsons, David Tripp Jr. and Cameron Tripp; sister, Maureen Generose; brother, Patrick Quick and his wife, Gayle; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 14, 2019