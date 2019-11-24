|
After courageously battling multiple myeloma for five years, Monica A. Smicker, 71, of Pittsford, N.Y., passed away Tuesday with her family at her side.
Monica was born July 19, 1948, in Hazleton to Steve and Mary (Kowalick) Simchock.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 48 years, Ronald Smicker Sr.; three sons, Ronald Jr. of Portland, Ore.; Matthew, Belmont, Mass., and David, Warminster; sister, Mary T. (Simchock) Gould, Whitehall; brother, Stephen P. Simchock, Etters; grandchildren Phoebe, Gabriel, Eve, Arlan, Mia and Henry.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to (donate.lls.org) or St. John of Rochester Church www.stjohnfairport.org/stewardship.
Loving thoughts of sympathy may be communicated to the Smicker and Simchock families at https://rochester cremation.com
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 24, 2019