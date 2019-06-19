Monica Yuhas Rossi

Obituary Condolences Monica Yuhas Rossi went home to the Lord peacefully Saturday at the age of 81, surrounded by the love of her family and with the hand of her devoted husband in hers.



She was preceded in death by her identical twin sister, Margy Dixon.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Francis R. Rossi, along with their four children, Ronald Rossi and his wife, Laurie; Lyn Wood and her husband, Thomas; Gary Rossi and his wife, Susan; and Richard Rossi and his wife, Annemarie. Monica also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Monica is also survived by her sister, Rosemary, and her husband, Harry James; brothers, William and wife, Geri Yuhas; Robert Yuhas, and her brother-in-law, Leon Dixon.



She was born in Hazleton on Feb. 28, 1938, to the late William and Magdalene (Miklos) Yuhas.



She graduated from Hazleton High School and went on to become a registered nurse, along with her twin sister, Margy, in 1958.



Funeral services are being held in Vermont.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Monica's name to St. Francis Xavier School, 5 St. Peter St., Winooski,VT 05404, www.sfxvt.org/giving.

