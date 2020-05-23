|
Monserrate Caraballo, 75, a resident of ManorCare, Pottsville, for the past three years, who resided briefly with his brother in Freeland, passed away Wednesday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill.
Born in Yauco, Puerto Rico on Oct. 9, 1944, he was a son of the late Roberto and Elisa (Rivera) Caraballo and came to the United States in 2007.
While in Puerto Rico, Monserrate was employed as a farmer. He had a deep love for his family, was a deeply religious man who prayed often and, while living locally, would attend Grace Baptist Church. Known as a kind-hearted, outgoing, generous, happy man, he always seemed to be the peacemaker whenever a dispute arose. He enjoyed sports and was an avid New York Yankees fan. Despite some disabilities, he was a very intelligent man who was an avid reader with a keen memory.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are two brothers, Roberto Caraballo Jr., Puerto Rico; and Benjamin Caraballo, Freeland; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions, Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home is handling the private disposition through their Butler Chapel.
A family gathering and memorial service will be planned for a future date.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 23, 2020