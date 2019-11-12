|
|
Morine M. Bryan, 80, of West Hazleton, passed away unexpectedly Saturday at the emergency room at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born and raised in Jamaica, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Adina (McLeish) O'Bryan.
Morine is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Fabiola Henriquez Gilliam, and two grandchildren.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 12, 2019