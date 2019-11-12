Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph B Conahan Funeral Home
532 N Vine St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 455-0341

Morine M. Bryan

Add a Memory
Morine M. Bryan Obituary
Morine M. Bryan, 80, of West Hazleton, passed away unexpectedly Saturday at the emergency room at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born and raised in Jamaica, she was the daughter of the late Victor and Adina (McLeish) O'Bryan.

Morine is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Fabiola Henriquez Gilliam, and two grandchildren.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -