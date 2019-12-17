|
|
Nancy Barkus, 71, of Hazleton passed away at her home Wednesday after battling numerous health conditions.
Born in Chester on July 20, 1948, Nancy was the only child of the late Doris (Loss) Henderschedt and John Henderschedt.
Nancy grew up in West Hazleton and was a proud graduate of West Hazleton High School, Class of 1966.
After graduation, she was employed by Sentinel Electronics and then Lucas Electronics as an electronic solderer.
Nancy leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Clifford Barkus; her beloved daughter, Tammy Barkus Jones and her partner, Joe Machesko, New Ringgold; and her beautiful granddaughter, Serena Doris Jones.
She will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness. She would never forget to send or acknowledge her friends and family by sending cards on their birthdays, holidays, anniversary or a "Just Thinking of You" card.
She will be missed and loved by her favorite cousins, Ernestine Craver, Hazleton; Sharon Bobey, Deltona, Fla.; Barbara McNickel, Fredrick Md.; in addition to many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
It was Nancy's wish to be cremated. Her family honored that desire and charged Krapf & Hughes Funeral Homes with effecting that disposition. A private burial will take place in Mountain View Cemetery, West Hazleton. ?
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through its Hazle Chapel.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 17, 2019