Services McNulty Funeral Home 494 E Butler Dr Freeland , PA 18224 (570) 636-3330 Nancy J. Bartkus

Obituary Condolences Nancy J. Bartkus, 81, of Freeland passed away Friday at The Dove House, Maryland, with her family by her side.



Born in White Haven, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Gondira) Medvitz.



She was a member of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.



Nancy was an excellent cook who loved to feed her family. She loved her children, grandchildren, gardening, crocheting and sewing. She canned and preserved the vegetables she harvested from her own garden.



She was a seamstress in the Hazleton area.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Joseph; brothers, George and Eugene; and sister-in-laws, Arlene and Janet.



Surviving are her daughters, Lisa and her husband, Gregory Goggin, Denver, Colo.; and Shirley and her husband, Nicholas Raico, Eldersburg, Md.; brothers, Jack and his wife, Florence, Dundee, N.Y.; Joseph, White Haven; Paul and his wife, Jeanie, Fleetwood; sisters, Virginia Puzzetti, Freeland; Rita and her husband, Mill Davis, White Haven; and Joanie and her husband, Clyde, White Haven; sister-in-laws, Lillian and Ruth Anne, Hazleton; grandchildren, Jacob, Zachary and Joshua; and several nieces and nephews.



There will be a private memorial service.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.



