Nancy J. Burger, 80, of Drums, passed away peacefully Thursday at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Luzerne, Drums, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Hazleton, June 23, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Sarah (Slusser) Bohlander and had spent most of her life in Drums.
Nancy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and homemaker. She supported the family owned and operated George Burger and Sons Garden Center from 1970 to 2001.
Nancy also treasured spending time with her beloved grand/great-grandchildren. Her love for the outdoors was shared on countless camping trips throughout Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Maine and New York in the loving company of her husband, George, grandchildren and family friends. She also enjoyed spending her time visiting with family, doing crossword puzzles, sorting through old family pictures and reminiscing on the good old days.
Surviving are her loving husband, George Burger, to whom she was married Jan. 27, 1956, in Elkton Md.; three sons, Ronald Burger and his wife, Jeanne, Drums; James Burger, Nescopeck; and George Burger Jr. and his wife, Debbie, Mountain Top; grandchildren, Marcella Burger, Orlando, Fla.; Katlin Vought, Berwick; Arielle Stine, Temple; Geoffrey Burger, Wapwallopen; and Sarah Burger, Danville. Four great-grandchildren also survive.
Her funeral will be held Monday from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. John's Lutheran and UCC Cemetery, Drums.
Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m.
Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 1, 2019