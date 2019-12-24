|
Nancy J. (Rapach) Nevedal, 77, a former resident of Hazle Twp., passed away on Monday in Deltona, Fla., at the home of her daughter Joan.
Nancy was the daughter of the late Margaret and John Rapach.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents was her husband, Eugene, to whom she was married to for 55 years until his death on June 13. Also preceding her were brothers, Robert Rapach and John Rapach; and sister, Joan (Rapach) Rossi.
Surviving are daughters, Roxann Levitsky and her husband, Gary; Shawn Steward and her husband, Charles; and Joan Nevedal, with whom she lived; and grandchildren, Elizabeth McKay, Amanda Baranoski and Tony Rovinski. Great-grandchildren, Patrick Baranoski and Sayge McKay, also survive.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc. is honored to assist her family with all arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 24, 2019