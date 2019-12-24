Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J Pusti Funeral Home Inc
480 W Broad St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-0251

Nancy J. (Rapach) Nevedal

Add a Memory
Nancy J. (Rapach) Nevedal Obituary
Nancy J. (Rapach) Nevedal, 77, a former resident of Hazle Twp., passed away on Monday in Deltona, Fla., at the home of her daughter Joan.

Nancy was the daughter of the late Margaret and John Rapach.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents was her husband, Eugene, to whom she was married to for 55 years until his death on June 13. Also preceding her were brothers, Robert Rapach and John Rapach; and sister, Joan (Rapach) Rossi.

Surviving are daughters, Roxann Levitsky and her husband, Gary; Shawn Steward and her husband, Charles; and Joan Nevedal, with whom she lived; and grandchildren, Elizabeth McKay, Amanda Baranoski and Tony Rovinski. Great-grandchildren, Patrick Baranoski and Sayge McKay, also survive.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc. is honored to assist her family with all arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -