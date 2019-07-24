Nancy J. Wagner, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, while in the care of Country Meadows Retirement Community.



She was the loving wife of Walter A. Wagner, with whom she shared over 31 years of loving marriage.



Born in West Hazelton, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Higgins. Nancy worked for Tung-Sol for 23 years before working in tele communications for Air Products, retiring after 15 years in 1993. She was a member of William Parsons Eastern Star and St. John's Lutheran Church, Nazareth.



She was preceded in death by daughter, Janet A. Samberg.



In addition to her loving husband, Walter, she will be lovingly remembered by her sons, David M. McGeehan and wife, Mary Lou; and Robert R. McGeehan and wife, Lynne; stepsons, Guy W. Wagner and wife, Linda; and Mark P. Wagner and wife, Jodi; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 S. Broad St., Nazareth.



Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem, has been entrusted with arrangements. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to – Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 24, 2019