Born in Hazleton on Dec. 15, 1961, she was the daughter of Robert and Evelyn (Grosh) Radtke.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her brother, the Rev. Ron Radtke.



Surviving family members include her sister, Deborah Sanko and her husband, Frank, Barnesville; sister-in-law, Christine Radtke, Hazleton; nieces, Jennifer Radtke; Danielle Woodring and Erica Quinones and her companion, Erica; nephew, Rick Radtke and great-nieces, Evalynn and Jocelyn Stacey, and her beloved dogs, Layla and Chico.



Nancy will be remembered as a free spirit who loved animals and was one of Elton John's biggest fans. Her love for animals was evident as she was a veterinarian assistant and volunteered at the Hazleton Animal Shelter.



Her loving personality drew her to the nursing profession. After becoming a registered nurse, Nancy worked in Hazleton General then Lehigh Valley Hospital -Hazleton for more than 30 years. She will be fondly remembered for her witty sense of humor, being a good friend, sister and tremendous aunt who loved her nieces and nephews dearly.



A memorial service for friends and family will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Hazle Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home, Inc., 426 W. Broad St., Hazleton. The officiant for the service will be Pastor Corey Adams from the Victory Bible Church in Junedale.



Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service.



Following the memorial service, interment will take place in St. Johns Cemetery, St. Johns.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201 or Camp Papillon 128 Brainerd Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.



