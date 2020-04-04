|
Nancy Lee Dettore, 63, Hazleton, gracefully went into the arms of our Lord Thursday.
She was an adored local parochial teacher for decades, most recently teaching at Holy Family Academy, Hazleton.
Throughout her teaching career, she touched the lives of many, including her students who she loved as if they were her own children.
She had an equal love for all God's creatures, especially her devoted canine companion, Wally.
Nancy loved with all she had and understood how important human connection was in the world.
Her friendly demeanor helped her forge strong friendships with many, all of whom she was blessed and grateful to have in her life.
She will be missed more than words can express.
Nancy enjoyed cooking and baking and was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish, Hazleton.
The loving daughter of Angela M. (Sabia) and the late Frank J. Dettore, she was born in Hazleton on July 3, 1956, and graduated from Bishop Hafey High School, Hazle Twp., and College Misericordia, Dallas.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are a sister, Lisa and her husband, Larry Morris, Hazleton; brother, Frank and his wife, Lori Dettore, Freeland; niece, Amanda (Christman) and her husband, Michael Adams, Kline Twp.; and nephews, Nicholas and his wife, Jennifer Christman, Weston; and Christopher Dettore, Freeland.
Beloved great-nieces, Ava and Emma Christman; and Abigail Adams; beloved great-nephew, Hunter Adams; aunts, Dorothy Dettore, Hazleton; and Elaine Haussmann, Florida, also survive, along with many cherished cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 4, 2020