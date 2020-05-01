|
|
On Monday, Nancy Mace, a loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away.
Nancy was born Dec. 15, 1925, to John and Beatrice (Goyne) Sachse.
Nancy was a lifelong resident of Hazleton. She graduated from Hazleton High School, Class of 1943, and attended McCann School of Business.
As a caregiver, she was known as "Nanny" to loved ones and their children. For 15 years, Nancy was a member of the Health and Wellness Center, where she enjoyed exercising and socializing with her "second family."
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Edward "Pete" Mace.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Patricia Matz; and grandchildren, Miranda and Marcus.
Due to the current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held in Mountain View Cemetery, West Hazleton.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel and will announce all future service information at the appropriate time.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 1, 2020