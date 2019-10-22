|
Nancy Olerud, 75, beloved wife and mother, was called to her eternal resting place Friday at her home, under the care of her loving husband, Art; son, Chris, and his wife, Sheri; and dear friend, Rita Slator.
Nancy Eloise Hinton entered this world Dec. 4, 1943, in Pottstown, and was raised by her parents, Harold and Laura Light. She graduated from Mahanoy Area High School in 1961.
She started her career as a surgical tech at Allentown Hospital in Allentown before moving to Fargo, N.D., in 1967 where she worked at St. Luke's as a tech. It was in front of Sammy's Pizza on Broadway in June, 1967, where she met the love of her life, Art Olerud.
Nancy worked at various places as a secretary for many years until retiring from G & O Insulation in 2007.
Nancy absolutely loved animals, and was mother to many dogs through the years. She loved people, animals, traveling, dancing and Christmas music. She and Art went on many cruises and traveled all over the world together, making many friends along the way.
Though Nancy spent much of the last five years in a wheelchair, she was resilient and positive in the way she continued to participate in life and enjoy activities with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Art; sons, Chris Olerud, and his wife, Sheri, Moorhead, Minn.; and Arthur Olerud, Atlanta, Ga.; brother, George Hinton, Drums; and puppies, Tori and Tink;.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Pontoppidan Lutheran Church, or a .
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church, Fargo, N.D.
A visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo, N.D.
A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Harwood, N.D.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 22, 2019