Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home
215 7Th St S
Fargo, ND 58103
(701) 232-3222

Nancy Olerud

Add a Memory
Nancy Olerud Obituary
Nancy Olerud, 75, beloved wife and mother, was called to her eternal resting place Friday at her home, under the care of her loving husband, Art; son, Chris, and his wife, Sheri; and dear friend, Rita Slator.

Nancy Eloise Hinton entered this world Dec. 4, 1943, in Pottstown, and was raised by her parents, Harold and Laura Light. She graduated from Mahanoy Area High School in 1961.

She started her career as a surgical tech at Allentown Hospital in Allentown before moving to Fargo, N.D., in 1967 where she worked at St. Luke's as a tech. It was in front of Sammy's Pizza on Broadway in June, 1967, where she met the love of her life, Art Olerud.

Nancy worked at various places as a secretary for many years until retiring from G & O Insulation in 2007.

Nancy absolutely loved animals, and was mother to many dogs through the years. She loved people, animals, traveling, dancing and Christmas music. She and Art went on many cruises and traveled all over the world together, making many friends along the way.

Though Nancy spent much of the last five years in a wheelchair, she was resilient and positive in the way she continued to participate in life and enjoy activities with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Art; sons, Chris Olerud, and his wife, Sheri, Moorhead, Minn.; and Arthur Olerud, Atlanta, Ga.; brother, George Hinton, Drums; and puppies, Tori and Tink;.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Pontoppidan Lutheran Church, or a .

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church, Fargo, N.D.

A visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo, N.D.

A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Harwood, N.D.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now