|
|
Natalie A. Sabol, 74, of Lattimer, died Friday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton with her family at her side.
She was born in Hazleton daughter of the late John and Irene (Petruce) Gazdziak. She was a member of St. Johns Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton.
Prior to retiring, she was an assembler for Thoren Caging.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Lynn Sabol.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard E. Sabol; children, Lori Ann Overa and her husband, Timothy, Drums; Steven John Sabol, Lattimer; Kristen Irene Kersting and her husband, Jonathan, Pittsburgh; and two grandchildren, Keenan and Katelyn Overa.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton. Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, 5 E. 20th St., Hazleton.
Interment is in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. Friends and relatives may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday. Parastas will be held at 6 p.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 10, 2019