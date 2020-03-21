|
|
Natalie M. Striney, 87, of Hazleton, died Wednesday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late William and Mary (Mistal) Striney. She was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
She is preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Sarosky.
Prior to retiring, she was employed by Bell Telephone. Natalie was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and she enjoyed traveling and trips to the casino. She liked playing bingo and watching football on Saturdays and Sundays.
She is survived by her sisters, Andrea Gibson, Hazleton; and Bernadine Otterbine, Texas; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. and are being held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 21, 2020