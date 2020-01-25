|
Neal "Skeeter" Flexer Sr., 90 of Tamaqua, passed away Jan. 18 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg.
He was the son of the late Francis and Bessie Hauck Flexer.
He served in the Korean War.
He worked as a machinist for National Can before retiring in 1992 and had been the sexton at White Church Cemetery for more than 40 years.
Surviving are his son, Craig; sisters, Elizabeth Demcak and Florence Dech; brother, Francis "Butch"; daughter-in-law, Barbara; companion, Betty Beltz; grandsons, Neal III and Jordan; and great-granddaughter, Giavanna.
Neal was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Gerber; son, Neal Jr.; and sister, Mary Ketchledge.
Arrangements are by Lamar Christ Funeral Home.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 25, 2020