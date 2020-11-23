Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550

Neil J. Brown Jr.

Neil J. Brown Jr. Obituary

Neil J. Brown Jr., 76, of Cleveland Street, McAdoo, passed away Friday at home in the loving care of his wife of 20 years, Marianne L. (Spohr) Brown.

Born Tuesday, March 14, 1944, in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Neil J. Sr. and Dorothy (Gillespie) Brown.

He was also predeceased by brothers, Dennis, Michael and Timmy Brown.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his sister, Trish Stefanick, wife of Metro; and many nieces and nephews.

Neil was a graduate of Hazleton High School and worked at the Hazleton Bowling Lanes for more than 50 years. Besides being an avid bowler, Neil liked to travel with Marianne. Neil was a member of the Tamaqua Salvation Army.

Private arrangements are entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


