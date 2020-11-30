Home

Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8341

Neil M. Obert Jr.

Neil M. Obert Jr. Obituary

Neil M. Obert Jr., 94, of Hazleton, passed away Tuesday night at St. Luke Pavilion.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Neil and Maurina Ruggiero Obert and was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.

He had been retired from PP&L for many years.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his sisters, Ann Obert, Angeline Culp, Margaret Quick, Susan Obert and Agatha Zumar; and brothers, Alex, Mauro and Pasquale Obert.

Surviving is his sister, Josephine Obert; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, his Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church.

Burial will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be entered at www

.moranfuneralhome.com.


