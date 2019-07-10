Nellie T. Safko, 97, of Drums died Monday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.



She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late John and Cassie (Patrick) Tanski. She was a member of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Drums.



Prior to retiring, she was a sales clerk at Goldsworthy's Store and last worked in the home health care industry.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Safko, in 1998, and the following brother and sisters: John Tanski, Alice Rader, Helen Krasko, Josephine Nagle and Florence Roman. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.



She is survived by her two children, Robert T. Safko, Harrisburg; and Marion T. Ososki and her husband, Joseph, St. John's; five grandchildren, Joseph Ososki, Anthony Ososki, Dawn Michele Safko, Brian Safko and Joelle Safko; one great-grandchild, Aleksandr Ososki; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Good Shepherd Church with a Mass of Christian Burial and interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



Friends and relatives may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the funeral.



Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 10, 2019