|
|
Nelma M. Fogel, 95, of Beaver Meadows, passed away early Saturday evening at Mountain City Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp.
Born in Hollars Hill, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Ann Margaret Miller Jones.
She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Catholic Church, West Hazleton.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Stephen Fogel, in 1992; a son, Richard Fogel; a daughter, Linda Humenick; several brothers and several sisters.
Surviving are a daughter, Karen Snisky and husband, Joseph, at home; sisters-in-law, Anna Danko, Oneida; and Jean Jones, Tomhicken. Also surviving are grandchildren, Brooke Marie Snisky, Joseph Snisky and Eric Humenick; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. The services will be conducted by the Rev. Peter O'Rourke.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 6, 2020