Home

POWERED BY

Services
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-0540

Nelma M. Fogel

Add a Memory
Nelma M. Fogel Obituary
Nelma M. Fogel, 95, of Beaver Meadows, passed away early Saturday evening at Mountain City Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp.

Born in Hollars Hill, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Ann Margaret Miller Jones.

She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Catholic Church, West Hazleton.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Stephen Fogel, in 1992; a son, Richard Fogel; a daughter, Linda Humenick; several brothers and several sisters.

Surviving are a daughter, Karen Snisky and husband, Joseph, at home; sisters-in-law, Anna Danko, Oneida; and Jean Jones, Tomhicken. Also surviving are grandchildren, Brooke Marie Snisky, Joseph Snisky and Eric Humenick; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. The services will be conducted by the Rev. Peter O'Rourke.

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -