McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-3330

Nelson J. Koromi

Nelson J. Koromi Obituary

Nelson J. Koromi, 67, of Drifton passed away Thursday at his home.

Born in Elizabeth, N.J., on Oct. 22, 1952, he was the son of the late Joseph and Irene (Evancho) Koromi.

He was a self-employed painter and an honorably discharged Air Force veteran.

Nelson enjoyed fishing, camping, darts and pool.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his brother, Dennis.

Surviving is his son, Joseph, Virginia; brother, Alan, Hazleton; sister, Linda and her husband, Larry Korpalski, Weatherly; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.


