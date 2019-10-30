|
Nicholas Anthony Bevans passed away at home in McAdoo on Oct. 16.
He was born May 14, 2019. During his short time, he touched so many lives. He brought joy to everyone who met him.
He is the son of Brad and Kayla Bevans.
He is survived by his sister, Lillian; maternal grandparents, Mark and Karen Skotek, Jeanesville; and paternal grandmother Marilyn Bevans, McAdoo.
There will be no viewing.
Turnbach Funeral Home, Hazleton, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 30, 2019