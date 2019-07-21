Services Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc 542-544 N Wyoming St Hazleton , PA 18201 (570) 454-3341 Nicholas Dziak

He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late John and Mary Pristas Dziak.



He was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1948.



Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean conflict, and served his country for six years. Nick served in the 11th Airborne Division as a paratrooper and attained the rank of staff sergeant.



Prior to retiring, he was employed by Dorr-Oliver for 34 years. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists.



Nick was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at the Church of Transfiguration, West Hazleton.



He always took pride in his beautiful flower and vegetable garden. Nick was an avid gardener and bowler.



Nicholas was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He especially enjoyed spending time with grandson, Maxwell.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his son, Jeffrey N. Dziak, in 1981; brothers, John, George, Andrew, Michael, Stephen and Joseph Dziak; sisters, Mary Bodolosky, Anna Trotsky and Helen Kuntz.



His is survived by his loving wife, Helen L. Kakalejcik Dziak. They would have been married for 63 years in September.



Also surviving are a daughter, Karen M. Nusch and husband, Christopher, Hazleton; grandson, Maxwell Jeffrey Nusch, Hazleton; sister, Irene Wackley; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Church of the Transfiguration, West Green Street, West Hazleton.



Interment with rite of committal will be held in St. John's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Ninth and Arthur streets, Hazleton.



Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

