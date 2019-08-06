|
Nicholas J. Colicigno, 69, of Ocean City, Md., formerly of New Ringgold, died Saturday in his home.
He was the husband of the late Jean R. (Barner) Colicigno, who died on Dec. 27, 2015.
Prior to retiring, he worked as a sales manager for Block and Company.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Marie (LaMonica) Colicigno.
He was a member of St. John XXIII Parish, Tamaqua. Nicholas loved his family and going to the beach. He was a member of the Sons of Italy, Ocean City, Md.
Surviving are two sons, Nicholas, of Ocean City, Md.; and Tony, of Stroudsburg; two daughters, Carla, wife of Jamey Gallagher, of West Grove; and Lisa, wife of William Hairston, of Bethlehem; brother, Greg, and his wife, Paula, of Hazleton; sister, Donna, wife of Richard Surmick, of Henderson, Nev.; four grandchildren, Hailey and James Gallagher, Liam and Miles Hairston; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in St. John XXIII Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua.
Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The interment is private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold.
Condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 6, 2019