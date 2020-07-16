|
|
Nicholas John "Ice Man" Caputo, 90, of Hazleton entered eternal rest Tuesday surrounded by his loving family.
Born March 31, 1930, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Maria (Raguso) Caputo. He was a lifelong resident of Hazleton and graduated from Hazleton High School in 1948. He was the founder and proprietor of Caputo's Ice Plant, where he actively worked for almost 70 years and became affectionately known as the one and only "Ice Man." He was often seen delivering around town, tossing bags of ice at local stores, always with a smile. His work ethic was unprecedented, even during his youth, serving as a newspaper boy, daily number runner and bowling alley attendant. Many will also remember him as the friendliest bus driver who would drop off each child at their doorstep.
He was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Church. He met his beautiful wife as a teenager at the parish's summer bazaar, and he attended mass each Saturday evening with his family. He also attended daily mass at St. Gabriel's and Most Precious Blood.
He devoted his life to taking care of his family which brought him the greatest sense of accomplishment and pride. He would often say, "It's a great life," as he reflected on growing up with so little and how he was able to work to provide everything for his family. Despite his busy schedule, he visited his children and grandchildren daily and looked forward to making breakfast for everyone each Sunday which brought him great joy.
He will be remembered as the most loving, generous, caring, humble, smartest and funniest husband, father, "Poppy," and friend. His selfless and pure heart made everyone feel blessed to know him. His beautiful mind and soul will be sadly missed by his adoring family. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work and a commitment to family and faith.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Faith Ann; his older brother, Joseph; his daughter-in-laws, Mimi and Kathy Caputo; and his son-in-law, Albert Graziano.
He is survived by his loving and beautiful wife, Martha Jemo Caputo. He and Martha celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this past April. He is also survived by his sisters, Frances Kostic and Jean Bindo; seven children, Nicholas and wife, Meggin Caputo; John Caputo; Mary Graziano; Fran Capparell; Blaise Caputo; Melanie and husband, Daniel; and Gregory and wife, Joann Caputo; 18 grandchildren, Nicholas and fiancée, Samantha; Richard and wife, Bridget; Megan and husband, Emerson; Shannon and husband, Mike; Alissa and husband, Ali; John and wife, Julie; Chase and wife, Christine; Kristin and husband, Bruce; Zachary and wife, Brittany; Nicole and husband, Tim; Paul, Blaise and Brooke; Danielle "Doc" and husband, Derrick; Ashley; Brittany; Caleigh and husband, Mario; Heather; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of gifts, donations can be made to Holy Rosary Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home, Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
For more information or to leave a sympathy note, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 16, 2020