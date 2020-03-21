|
Nicholas Polivka, 85, of Hazleton died early Friday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
He was born in Hazleton, son of the late Andrew and Ann (Starasha) Polivka. He was a member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during the Korean War, serving in Germany with the Signal Corp., attaining the rank of specialist 4th class.
He was employed by the City of Hazleton for a number of years and was currently employed at Walmart for the past 18 years.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sister, Mary Brodroski; John Polivka; Stephen Poluka; Joseph Poluka; and Peter Polivka
He is survived by his wife, the former Susan Litchock; his son, Nicholas Polivka and his wife, Rhonda, Weatherly; his daughter, Denise Sichler and her husband, Richard, West Reading; and sisters, Catherine Dalton, Winthrop, Mass.; Dorothy Pertuska, Manville, N.J.; and Loretta Holland, Stockton; five grandchildren, Allison, Adam and Evan Sichler; Nikki Polivka; and Becky Pham and her husband, Su; two great-grandchildren, Theo and Archie Pham; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 21, 2020