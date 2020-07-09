|
Nicholas S. Roslevege, 78, of Kline Twp. passed away Tuesday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Stanley and Olga (Shumsky) Roslevege.
Nicholas was a member of Holy Annunciation Parish, Hazleton, and he was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Prior to retiring, he was employed by SKF Corp. of Philadelphia as a sales engineer.
Nicholas was a graduate of McAdoo High School, Class of 1959. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from King's College in 1967 and a master's degree in power transmission design in 1968 at MIT, Ithaca, N.Y.
He was a life member of McAdoo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6708 and a Gold Card recipient and lifetime member of the YMPA of Hazleton. Nicholas was proud to have earned the rank of Eagle Scout in his younger years.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Helen (Eisenman) Roslevege; son, Nicholas J. Roslevege, Kline Twp.; daughter, Cheryl Wesner and husband, Dale, Kline Twp.; daughter, Mary Jo DeMelfi and husband, Joseph, Kline Twp.; son, Christopher Roslevege and wife, Melissa, Harrisburg; grandchildren, Robert, Michael, Nicholas, Anna Marie and husband, Andrew, Matthew and Hope; brother, Stanley Roslevege and wife, Donna, Claymont, Del.; sister, Susan Roslevege, Lancaster; and nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Friday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Monsignor William Baker will be the celebrant.
A private committal service will be held in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo, at the convenience of the family.
A calling hour will be held Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
Face masks are required and those attending are asked practice social distancing.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 9, 2020