Palm Beach National Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
10055 Heritage Farms Road
Lake Worth, FL 33449
Nicholas "Little Nick" Yackanich

Nicholas "Little Nick" Yackanich Obituary
Nicholas Yackanich, 88, of West Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Beaver Meadows, died Sept. 25 at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, Fla., after a brief illness.

A former Hazleton High School football star, he played with the HHS teams of 1947 through 1949. He went to Penn State Hazleton for one year after high school before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force and serving in the Korean conflict.

After completing his military service, he worked briefly at Republic Aviation in Long Island, N.Y., and the General Motors manufacturing facility in Linden, N.J., before enjoying a successful long-term career at Union Carbide in Bound Brook, N.J. He relocated his family to North Miami Beach, Fla., in 1973 to work for DowdFlor Corp. in Miami, Fla., and ICL Corp. in Deerfield Beach, Fla. He later retired in 1996 and spent his retirement years in the Lake Worth and West Palm Beach areas.

He was a member of Holy Apostle Byzantine Catholic Community, which held services at the St. Nicholas Melkite Catholic Church in Delray Beach, Fla.

Surviving are his wife, the former Evelyn Petruska, Beaver Meadows; and two children: Nicholas (wife Lisa and grandchildren Nicholas, Peter, Joseph and James), Lake Worth, Fla.; and Michael (wife Charlene, grandchildren Alison and Austin and great-grandchildren Eliana and Anthony), Williamsburg, Va.

The funeral will be held Monday at Palm Beach National Chapel, Lake Worth, Fla., followed by a final committal service with military honors at the South Florida National Cemetery.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 2, 2019
