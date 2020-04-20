|
Nicole "Nikki" A. Petrushka, 30, of Hazle Twp., died Thursday afternoon at her home.
Nicole, who loved to be called Nikki, was born in Hazleton, the daughter of Andrew and Janice Jones Petrushka of Harwood.
Nicole was employed by Gottstein's Construction Company. She was a member of the Harwood Fire Company and the Teamsters union. Nicole was an avid New York Yankees fan and loved to go camping and to be outdoors. Fall was her favorite season, along with Halloween.
Preceding Nikki in death were her paternal grandparents, Andrew and Margaret Petrushka; and her maternal grandparents, William and Dolly Jones.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, is son, Vincent William Natale, McAdoo; sister, April Hiller and husband, Daniel, Berwick; brother, Andrew Petrushka, Carbondale; niece, Madelyn Hiller; and nephew, Lewis Hiller.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Mountain View Cemetery, West Hazleton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 20, 2020