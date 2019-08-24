Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820

Nicole D. Mushock

Add a Memory
Nicole D. Mushock Obituary
Nicole D. Mushock, 44, of Merritt Island, Fla., and formerly of McAdoo, passed away at her home on Aug. 7.

Born in Coaldale, she is the daughter of David and Nancy Rinker, of McAdoo.

She was a 1993 graduate of Hazleton Area High School.

Nicole was an avid sports fan of MMA and the Green Bay Packers. 

She loved her two pit bulls, Brock and Bella, and, most importantly, her daughter, Shawna, and her two grandchildren, Quinn and Adonis.

Nicole was preceded in death by Dennis Bartholomew, Allentown.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her husband, John Mushock, Merritt Island, Fla.; daughter, Shawna Chyko, Shenandoah; grandchildren, Quinn and Adonis; brother, Michael Bartholomew and his wife, Erin, Drums; sisters, Angela Sandefer and her husband, Todd, Weatherly; and Melissa Bartholomew, McAdoo; and many nieces and nephews.

The Rev. Jane Hess will conduct the funeral service on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Damiano Funeral Home, Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. A private committal service will follow.

A calling hour will be held Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now