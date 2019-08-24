|
Nicole D. Mushock, 44, of Merritt Island, Fla., and formerly of McAdoo, passed away at her home on Aug. 7.
Born in Coaldale, she is the daughter of David and Nancy Rinker, of McAdoo.
She was a 1993 graduate of Hazleton Area High School.
Nicole was an avid sports fan of MMA and the Green Bay Packers.
She loved her two pit bulls, Brock and Bella, and, most importantly, her daughter, Shawna, and her two grandchildren, Quinn and Adonis.
Nicole was preceded in death by Dennis Bartholomew, Allentown.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her husband, John Mushock, Merritt Island, Fla.; daughter, Shawna Chyko, Shenandoah; grandchildren, Quinn and Adonis; brother, Michael Bartholomew and his wife, Erin, Drums; sisters, Angela Sandefer and her husband, Todd, Weatherly; and Melissa Bartholomew, McAdoo; and many nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Jane Hess will conduct the funeral service on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Damiano Funeral Home, Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. A private committal service will follow.
A calling hour will be held Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 24, 2019