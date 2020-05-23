|
Norman C. Sauers, 80, of Hazle Twp. passed away Friday morning in the VA Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He was born in West Hazleton, the son of the late Harry and Florence (Dolon) Sauers. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, West Hazleton.
Norman was a graduate of West Hazleton High School, Class of 1959, and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving with the 92nd Engineers Battalion, attaining the rank of specialist fourth class.
Prior to retiring, he was office manager for Barletta Enterprises.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Harry; and a granddaughter, Margaret.
He is survived by his wife, the former Patricia Sandutch; his two sons, Norman Sauers and his wife, Susan, Texas; and Kevin Sauers and his wife, Tara, Chambersburg; his brothers, the Rev. Robert F. Sauers, Plains Twp.; and Marvin Sauers, Sugarloaf Twp.; eight grandchildren, Katie, Savannah, Emma, Levi, Luke and Samuel Sauers; and Jason and Nicole Spevak; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and are being held privately at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 23, 2020