Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Norman C. Sauers

Add a Memory
Norman C. Sauers Obituary
Norman C. Sauers, 80, of Hazle Twp. passed away Friday morning in the VA Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born in West Hazleton, the son of the late Harry and Florence (Dolon) Sauers. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, West Hazleton.

Norman was a graduate of West Hazleton High School, Class of 1959, and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving with the 92nd Engineers Battalion, attaining the rank of specialist fourth class.

Prior to retiring, he was office manager for Barletta Enterprises.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Harry; and a granddaughter, Margaret.

He is survived by his wife, the former Patricia Sandutch; his two sons, Norman Sauers and his wife, Susan, Texas; and Kevin Sauers and his wife, Tara, Chambersburg; his brothers, the Rev. Robert F. Sauers, Plains Twp.; and Marvin Sauers, Sugarloaf Twp.; eight grandchildren, Katie, Savannah, Emma, Levi, Luke and Samuel Sauers; and Jason and Nicole Spevak; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and are being held privately at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

logo

Published in Standard-Speaker on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -