|
|
OliveJean Yannes, 87, of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away Jan. 24 in her sleep.
OliveJean was born Oct. 13, 1932, in Nuremberg.
Surviving OliveJean are her daughter, Catherine and Richard Schoonmaker, Arizona; and her son, Lawrence R. Jr. and Suzie Yannes, California; two grandsons; and nieces and nephews.
Her husband, Lawrence; and daughter, Michelle, preceded her in death.
She graduated from Bloomsburg State College with a teaching degree and taught first grade at Consolidated School, New Fairfield, Conn., until her retirement in 1999. She and her husband, Lawrence, resided in New Fairfield for 40 years before moving to Arizona.
At the request of the family, there will be a celebration of life in June.
All inquiries can be directed through Harmon Funeral Homes & Crematory, Rock Glen.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to Sojourner Center, Phoenix, Ariz., [email protected]
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 11, 2020