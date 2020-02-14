|
Pamela A. (Matisak) James, formerly of Freeland, passed away Monday at her home in Absecon, N.J.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Irene (Falatko) Matisak. After graduation, she continued her education at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and later received a Bachelor of Science degree from Millersville University of Pennsylvania.
Pamela was the senior sales manager for Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. She was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are brothers, Thomas Matisak, Lancaster; Jerome Matisak and wife, Linda, Towaco, N.J.; and Ronald Matisak and wife, Patricia, Freeland. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland. The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland, followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Freeland.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 14, 2020