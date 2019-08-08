|
|
Pamela J. Cundro, 62, of Drums, gently passed away Tuesday at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of Edward Burczy and the late Joyce (Labinski) Burczy.
For many years, she had been a production supervisor for IMR Limited, Valmont Park, West Hazleton. Pam enjoyed collecting antiques, the musical group Alabama, rub-offs and casino gambling.
She was a lifetime honorary member of the Jeddo Stars, and a social member of the Butler Twp. Fire Company.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Labinski.
Surviving are her husband, Peter Cundro, at home; father, Edward Burczy, of Hazleton; a son, Shawn Mensinger and wife, Kelly, Hazleton; a daughter, Amy Mensinger and fiancé, Jeff Guido, Drums; a brother, Robert Burczy and wife, Bernadette, Allentown; a sister, Jayne Burczy, Hazleton; grandchildren, Cory Mensinger, Jeffrey Guido, Nicholas Mensinger, Kalenna Mensinger, Michael Mensinger and Matthew Mensinger; and several nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Drums. Burial will be at a later date.
Family and friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019