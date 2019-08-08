Home

POWERED BY

Services
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-0540
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church,
Drums, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church
Drums, PA
View Map

Pamela J. Cundro

Add a Memory
Pamela J. Cundro Obituary
Pamela J. Cundro, 62, of Drums, gently passed away Tuesday at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of Edward Burczy and the late Joyce (Labinski) Burczy.

For many years, she had been a production supervisor for IMR Limited, Valmont Park, West Hazleton. Pam enjoyed collecting antiques, the musical group Alabama, rub-offs and casino gambling.

She was a lifetime honorary member of the Jeddo Stars, and a social member of the Butler Twp. Fire Company.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Labinski.

Surviving are her husband, Peter Cundro, at home; father, Edward Burczy, of Hazleton; a son, Shawn Mensinger and wife, Kelly, Hazleton; a daughter, Amy Mensinger and fiancé, Jeff Guido, Drums; a brother, Robert Burczy and wife, Bernadette, Allentown; a sister, Jayne Burczy, Hazleton; grandchildren, Cory Mensinger, Jeffrey Guido, Nicholas Mensinger, Kalenna Mensinger, Michael Mensinger and Matthew Mensinger; and several nieces and nephews.

The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Drums. Burial will be at a later date.

Family and friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now