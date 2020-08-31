Home

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 788-0977

Pasquale Bisogni

Pasquale Bisogni Obituary

Pasquale Bisogni, 93, of Hazle Twp. passed away Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton following a sudden illness.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Jan. 26, 1927, he was the son of the late Nicola and Concetta (Porciello) Bisogni and spent the past 20 years in Hazle Twp. after moving from Long Island.

Pasquale was an Iron Worker and proprietor of Pat Bisogni Iron Works. He was a U.S. Army veteran during World War II. He enjoyed stamp collecting and couponing.

Surviving are his two sons, Douglas and his wife, Denise, Hazle Twp.; and Scott, Rockville Centre, N.Y.; and a granddaughter, Angelina Bisogni, Hazle Twp.

A private military service will be held at the convenience of the family from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.

Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www

.harmanfuneral.com.


