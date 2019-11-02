|
Patricia A. Humenick, 82, of Coxeville, Beaver Meadows, died Wednesday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Hazleton, a daughter of the late Dominic and Helen Allenovich Keiser.
She was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
Patricia was the proprietor of her ceramic shop, The Kiln.
She is survived by her husband, Francis Humenick; children, Meleni Majusiak, Fort Payne, Ala.; Cynthia Baade and her husband, Kevin, Rockport, Weatherly; Sandra Gestl and her husband, Joseph, Pittston; and Jeffrey Humenick and his wife, Theresa, Mountain Top; sisters, Agnes O'Donnell and her husband, Joseph, Drums; and Jean Young, Kent,Wash.; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends and relatives may call Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory to the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius or the would be appreciated by the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 2, 2019