Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Patricia A. Humenick

Add a Memory
Patricia A. Humenick Obituary
Patricia A. Humenick, 82, of Coxeville, Beaver Meadows, died Wednesday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Hazleton, a daughter of the late Dominic and Helen Allenovich Keiser.

She was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.

Patricia was the proprietor of her ceramic shop, The Kiln.

She is survived by her husband, Francis Humenick; children, Meleni Majusiak, Fort Payne, Ala.; Cynthia Baade and her husband, Kevin, Rockport, Weatherly; Sandra Gestl and her husband, Joseph, Pittston; and Jeffrey Humenick and his wife, Theresa, Mountain Top; sisters, Agnes O'Donnell and her husband, Joseph, Drums; and Jean Young, Kent,Wash.; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Friends and relatives may call Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory to the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius or the would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -