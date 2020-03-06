|
Patricia A. Kraynak, 75, of Bloomsburg, and formerly of Hazleton, passed away Wednesday morning at home.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Norris) Pollick.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Conyngham.
Prior to retiring, Patricia was employed as a waitress for several area restaurants over the years.
She loved to crochet and make ceramics. Patricia was a loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Preceding her in death were a sister, Stacie Marie Gullick; and a fiancé, George "Dodo" Antolick.
Surviving are her son, George Kraynak, Beaver Brook; daughters, Sophie Machesko and husband, Joe, Oakdale; Christine Glodfelter and husband, Donnie, Bloomsburg; and Antoinette Orfield and husband, Chris, McAdoo; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Phyllis Moyer and husband, Eden, Hazle Twp.; Frank Pollick and wife, Betsy, Hazle Twp.; Karl Pollick, Hazleton; Charles Pollick, Bellefonte; Carol Rossi, Hazleton; and Denise Deiter and companion, Gerard Makowiec, Conyngham; and many nieces and nephews.
No public calling hours will be held. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 6, 2020