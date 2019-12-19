|
Patricia A. "Pat" Weliconis, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, 67, of Tamaqua passed away peacefully Wednesday while in the care of her family in Tamaqua.
She was born Saturday, March 1, 1952, in Coaldale, the daughter of the late Theodore and Helen (Kashmer) Moyer.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Martin C. "Marty" Weliconis, on July 17, 2005; and sister, Loretta Boyer.
Surviving are daughters, Tracey A. Zellers and husband, David, Weatherly; and Angela M. Weliconis and her fiancé, Shawn Valentine, Tamaqua, with whom she resided; son, Thomas C. Sherry and his wife, Blythe, Coaldale; grandchildren, Sarah Hartzell and her husband, Neil; Shane and Dillon Brown; Taylor Cichon; and Dani Zellers; sisters, Diane Gallagher, Lansford; and Helene Porambo, Lansford; and brother, Theodore "Sonny" Moyer and his wife, Edie, Tamaqua. Nieces and nephews also survive Pat.
Pat worked for Kmart in Hazleton for many years. She enjoyed going to casinos. However, her main devotion was to her family.
Funeral services have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. from the funeral home.
Friends may call Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services.
Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua.
Memorials in her name may be made to the Tamaqua/Carbon , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.
