On Monday, Patricia Ann Gabriel, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 71 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born Aug. 24, 1948, in Hazleton to the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Balog) Kardisco, Patricia was raised with her older brother and two younger sisters in Upper Lehigh.
She attended grade school at Woodside Elementary, then Foster Twp. High School in nearby Freeland. After graduation, she continued her studies at Robert Packer Hospital School of Surgical Technology, Sayre, before eventually joining the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital, Hazleton, as an operating room technician.
On June 28, 1969, she married Michael Robert Gabriel, Freeland. The couple lived for a time in Cortland, N.Y., and Gaithersburg, Md., before relocating to Hazleton to raise their two sons, Michael and Matthew.
In conversation, Patricia was effusive, gregarious and passionate, often displaying a fiery spirit. She loved flowers - her favorite was a yellow rose - and had a unique skill for fashioning arrangements and bouquets. She honed her talents by creating decorative wreaths that were exhibited at various festivals in the Pocono region. After several years working as a designer at both Smith Floral Co. and Conyngham Floral, Patricia launched Gabriel's Floral, a local Hazleton business that she owned and operated for a number of years.
Most of all, Patricia loved family - from her children to her sisters and brother and their spouses and to the dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews that she graciously hosted while living in Beech Mountain Lakes with her husband. She was especially fond of her two granddaughters, Maggie and Charlie.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Michael Gabriel.
Surviving are her mother-in-law, Helen Seitzinger, Drums; sons, Michael James Gabriel and wife, Jennifer de Groat, San Francisco, Calif.; Matthew Gabriel and wife, Jacki Gabriel, Lancaster; granddaughters, Magnolia and Charlie Gabriel, Lancaster; a brother, Stephen "Butchie" Kardisco, Hickory, N.C.; sisters, Nancy Mattriccino, Charlotte, N.C.; and Bernadine Longazel and husband, Greg Longazel, Freeland; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity.
A memorial in Patricia's honor is being planned for the late summer or early fall of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, her family humbly requests that a donation be made in Patricia's memory to either American Nurses Foundation (www.nursingworld.org/foundation) or Nature Conservancy (www.support.nature.org).
Currently, the Rev. Michael Kloton will conduct private services and burial at the convenience of the family.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 23, 2020