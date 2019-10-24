|
Patricia Ann Holly, 72, of West Hazleton, passed away Friday evening at her home.
She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Helen Greagor Holly, and resided in West Hazleton for all of her life.
Patty had worked for many years at the American Tobacco Company, Wright Twp., in cigar production as a wrapper, and retired from the Hazleton Health Alliance Bureau of Aging in patient finances.
She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton, and was the secretary of the Penn State Alumni Association, Hazleton Chapter.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her brother, Ronald.
Surviving are her beloved siblings, Albert, and his wife, Gloria, Fair Oaks, Calif.; and Theresa Marie Holly, West Hazleton; nephews, Anthony Holly, and wife, Lorraine; and Nicholas Holly.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held Monday at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. The family will receive friends in the church Monday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 24, 2019