Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8341
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
St. John Bosco Church
Conyngham, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Church
Conyngham, PA
Patricia Cusat


1960 - 2020
Patricia Cusat Obituary
Patricia Cusat, 59, of Hazleton was reunited with her son, Matthew, in heaven on Monday.

Pat, the daughter of Ronald and Donna Herr, was born in Annville on Sept. 8, 1960. She attended school at Annville/Cleona. She worked in sales prior to having her family.

Pat was preceded in death by her beloved son, Matthew.

Pat is survived by Rocco Cusat, husband; and her "babies," Dominic Lamont, 30; and Joey Lamont, 27, both of Hazleton; and her sidekicks, Genny and Missy; Mr. and Mrs. Rocco Cusat, in-laws; and an extended family of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews from both the Cusat and Lamont families; and a lifetime's worth of friendships.

Pat was an amazing mother and lived for her sons. She loved them unconditionally. Pat enjoyed politics and good conversation. She was a great listener and friend. Her smile and laugh were infectious. Everyone that knew her loved and cherished her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Arrangements are being handled from Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Matthew J. Lamont Scholarship at Penn State Hazleton, c/o 79 Council Crest Lane, Hazleton, PA 18202.

Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 19, 2020
