Patricia Fulton, 82, of Drums passed away Thursday morning at Mountain Top Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Hazleton on July 24, 1937, she was the daughter of the late William and Rose (Dougherty) Boyle and spent the past 45 years in Drums, after moving from Hazleton.
Patricia was a homemaker and a member of the Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Robert, on Jan, 17, 2018.
Surviving are five children, David and his wife, Debbie, Weatherly; Robert and his wife, Stephanie, Hazleton; Anne Bridge and her husband, David, Hazleton; Mark and his wife, Susan, Mifflinville; and Patty Fulton, Silver Spring, Md.; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Coronavirus Relief Fund at www.globalgiving.org.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 17, 2020