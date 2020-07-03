|
Patricia (Cronk) Gerhard, 72, of Weatherly passed away Tuesday in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Sunday, July 13, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Francis M. Cronk and Jeanne (Hartz Cronk. Patricia was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Grover R. Gerhard, on June 8, 2015.
Surviving are her son, John Gerhard and his wife, Dana, Bethlehem; sister, Gwendolyn Hendricks, Montana; and granddaughter, Mia Gerhard.
Patricia was a member of St. Matthew's Church, Weatherly.
She had retired from Weatherwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly, where she had worked assisting her husband, Grover, while he cooked for the residents.
Patricia enjoyed crafts, making jewelry and knitting.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.
A celebration of Patricia's life will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. from the funeral home. Friends may call from 6 p.m. to the time of services.
Patricia will be entombed at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Memorials may be made to a .
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 3, 2020