Home

POWERED BY

Services
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
(570) 427-4231
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
View Map

Patricia (Cronk) Gerhard


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Patricia (Cronk) Gerhard Obituary
Patricia (Cronk) Gerhard, 72, of Weatherly passed away Tuesday in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born Sunday, July 13, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Francis M. Cronk and Jeanne (Hartz Cronk. Patricia was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Grover R. Gerhard, on June 8, 2015.

Surviving are her son, John Gerhard and his wife, Dana, Bethlehem; sister, Gwendolyn Hendricks, Montana; and granddaughter, Mia Gerhard.

Patricia was a member of St. Matthew's Church, Weatherly.

She had retired from Weatherwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly, where she had worked assisting her husband, Grover, while he cooked for the residents.

Patricia enjoyed crafts, making jewelry and knitting.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.

A celebration of Patricia's life will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. from the funeral home. Friends may call from 6 p.m. to the time of services.

Patricia will be entombed at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Memorials may be made to a .

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -