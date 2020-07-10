|
Patricia Mary Mehalko, 79, of McAdoo passed away Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest due to congestive heart failure.
Patricia was born March 14, 1941, in Hazleton to Dorothy (Billig) and John Mehalko, who both preceded her in death.
She was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
Patricia, who was lovingly called "Pat" or "Trishy," lived a modest and colorful life. She enjoyed being "Mom" to her cats and loved Conway Twitty, rainbows and anything green. Her favorite ways to pass time were simple pleasures like word finds, puzzles, playing solitaire and watching game shows. It filled her heart with joy when she played Parcheesi, Dominoes, Trouble or any board games with her nieces and nephews. Patricia was honored last year to be the flower girl in her niece's wedding. She was loved by all and will be fondly remembered for her whimsical ways.
Patricia is survived by her sister, Dorothy Hinkle and husband, John, Weatherly; brother, John Mehalko Jr. and wife, Dolores, Weatherly; nieces, Dorothy Breslosky and husband, Jim; Kim Sonntag and husband, Jeff; and Lisa Cambeis; nephews, John Hinkle Jr. and wife, Mary; and Shawn Mehalko; plus many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Her funeral will be held Monday. Monsignor William Baker will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
Interment will follow in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo.
A calling hour will be held Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Church of All Saints.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 10, 2020