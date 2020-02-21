|
|
Patti Reshetar, 48, of McAdoo died Wednesday in Wilkes Barre General Hospital, Wilkes Barre.
Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of Gloria (Stoss) White of Hazleton and the late Louis White.
Patti was an avid NASCAR and country music fan. She was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1991.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Eugene Reshetar, in 2003; a sister, Krista Lynn White; and a brother-in-law, Scott Branz.
Surviving are her son, Scott Lukas, and a daughter, Kylie Reshetar, both at home, and Kylie's fiancé, Louis Kowalski, McAdoo; sisters, Carol Branz, Kelayres; Rose White and fiancé, Tony Wickersham, Kelayres; brothers, Michael and wife, Nicole, McAdoo; Charles, Pittston; brother-in-law, Damon Reshetar, Kelayres; sister-in-law, Tracey Reshetar, McAdoo; and her faithful and loving cats, Millie and Willie.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, McAdoo, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 21, 2020